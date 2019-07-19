ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- A Robertsdale teen who beat cancer is set to take the trip of a lifetime. "Make a Wish" and the Alabama Independent Auto Dealers Associations Ladies Auxiliary granting 19-year-old Keaton Krebs and his family a trip to Germany.
They made the presentation at the AIADA's 50 annual convention at Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach.
You'll remember we first met Keaton in November 2017. He had just finished chemo after being diagnosed with leukemia earlier that year in February.
His main goal at the time was getting his strength back to return to the baseball field.
We were there when #25 fulfilled that dream and Robertsdale High School rolled out the gold carpet for him as he joined his fellow teammates back on the diamond.
This past September Keaton was among those ringing the bell at USA Children's & Women's Hospital -- marking the end of cancer treatment.
Friday night was emotional and unexpected for Keaton and his family as they surprised him with the trip.
"I was totally surprised and thankful for everyone who is making this possible. I chose Germany because of my family's heritage," said Keaton. "I'm looking forward to going and touring the Haribo gummie bear factory and the BMW & Mini Cooper driving experience."
Keaton just finished his first year of college and is studying to be a pediatric oncology nurse -- in hopes of one day helping families like himself.
Make A Wish Alabama will grant a record setting 160 wishes this year. Next year they hope to grant 180. At this time, there are about 250 children on a waiting list.
