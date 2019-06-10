FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- We're learning more about a drowning Sunday afternoon at the Fairhope Pier and the strangers who tried to offer help.
The victim -- 54-year-old Paul Pugh was visiting from Lincoln, Alabama.
"I actually talked to them before they went out. And they were just having a good day out on the water... They were just trying to chill," said Jackson Tanner.
Tanner manages "Cosson Watersports" at the Fairhope Pier. He recalls how everything changed shortly after three o'clock.
"Someone came down from the pier and told me someone had jumped off in the water and though they were trying to save a dog... And so I went out there with my jet ski to make sure everything was okay... And when I got out there I realized the man was actually trying to save his friend who had fell of the boat," said Tanner.
According to ALEA's Marine Division, Pugh lost his balance and fell off the bow of the boat as they were trying to dock at the pier. Pugh tread water for a few minutes, but was unresponsive by the time the boat turned around.
"I realized it was very much a high-stakes situation at this point," said Tanner.
Tanner says the waters were too rough to get Pugh on the waverunner -- so with the help of a nearby paddleboarder -- they managed to tow him to shore.
"I saw people jumping is the first thing I seen... Then I saw people running... And I seen a police car," said one witness.
According to those same witnesses, CPR was performed for quiet a while before Pugh was taken to by ambulance to Thomas Hospital.
"We saw them giving him CPR. They were trying to revive him. There were like four different people doing chest compressions. I mean they were switching positions each time trying to resuscitate and they never got him back."
As we enter the busy summer boating season, it's a reminder of the dangers on the water and how things can change without warning.
"It's great to see a bunch of people come out there and help, especially in a tragic situaiton like that. You would always hope somebody would do the same for you," said Tanner.
At this point, Pugh's death is ruled a drownng. But his twin sister tells FOX 10 News he had heart problems and likely died of a heart attack. An autopsy is underway.
Pugh leaves behind three children.
