STREAM Collaborative Learning Center coming to Gulf Shores City Schools

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft and the City Council approved plans to move forward with the Collaborative Learning Center, that will be an addition onto Gulf Shores Elementary School.
The center will be Science, Reading, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math focused, or part of the STREAM program.
The center will feature six flexible classrooms, two STREAM labs, break out spaces and outdoor learning areas.
City officials say the new center is being paid for out of the initial 15 million dollars awarded for school improvements when Gulf Shores schools separated from the Baldwin County Public School system last year.
This is just one of the many improvements coming to Gulf Shores City Schools this year.
As we’ve previously reported, the school is also in the process of renovating their current gym and locker rooms, as well as building a brand new auxiliary gym next door to the high school.
Gulf Shores City Schools and Baldwin County Schools are headed back to classrooms Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.