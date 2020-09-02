MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- It's a topic taking center stage around the country: Police and community relations.
Now, there's a special advisory council to zero in on the issue in the port city.
They met for the first time Wednesday
The inaugural meeting was just so the group could get to know each other.
But the ball is rolling toward strengthening relationships between the community and Mobile police.
Members are hopeful what they're doing here, will inspire other communities across the nation.
Council member, Dr. Raoul Richardson said, "It's taken a while to get here so i'm grateful we're here today to assemble to meet, to discuss how we can operate within the context of the existing ordinance."
The Mobile City Council gave the go-ahead to revamp the Police Citizens Community Relations Advisory Council.
"I hope that we could be a springboard for the city council that we can improve what the police are doing and what the citizens want the police to do," said another council member, Richard Rose.
Rose is one of the six members. Each were appointed by a city council member. There was a board like this established in 2016 after a Mobile officer shot and killed 19-year-old Michael Moore, but the group disbanded.
Dr. Raoul Richardson was discouraged by that, stressing the importance of having one now.
"I think as a proactive feature, it's important because it would be nice for us to have established relationships, better communications, understanding of the intersection of the community and policing before we have some kind of tragic event like we've seen all across the nation. so if we can establish those things now and establish better communication and better understand the policy and protocols, then maybe when those unfortunate eventualities occur, we'll be better able to respond to them," Dr. Richardson said.
Police Chief Lawrence Battiste, Public Safety Director James Barber and just one council member, Fred Richardson joined the group via Zoom.
They'll meet every Thursday at 4pm. Wednesday's meeting was mostly formalities but looking ahead, members are hopeful their push for better citizen-relations with police will transcend to other communities.
Rose said, "What i would like to see is Mobile come together and go forward...as another council member, Damian Marks said, he doesn't want to set a precedent for Mobile or Alabama, he wants to set a precedent for the whole country. If we can iron out things here where the police and the citizens understand one another, we're going to live in a great society."
The group is still working it out, but the meetings should soon be accessible to the public online.
