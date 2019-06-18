Multiple Waffle House restaurants, a bank and two Circle K's, one as recently as Tuesday morning have been hit by armed robbers over the last month.
Most of the cases happened overnight and statistics from Virginia in 2017 show that is a trend when restaurants and convenience stores are the target.
The latest armed robbery caught on camera happened at a Circle K on Moffett Road in Semmes.
The latest crime, part of a growing list in just the last month in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
A Grand Bay Waffle House was hit by two armed robbers last month. The three employees hit the floor with their hands up before being forced to crawl into a back room. The employees were then forced to take off their clothes. Those robbers still not caught.
Just a week later, another Waffle House also hit. The suspect demanded cash. He also has not been caught.
Less than a week ago across the Bay, a bad guy with a high-powered rifle fires a shot inside a Daphne Waffle House.
No one was hurt, but the suspect got away with a customers' wallet and car keys as well as cash from the register. Police are still looking for him.
A fourth Waffle House was hit Monday morning in Mobile. Kayzell Jackson was quickly arrested. Mobile Police linking him to a Circle K armed robbery on Sunday.
There was also a bank robbery in June in Mobile. Two crooks armed with guns walked into a Navigator Credit Union on Government. Those suspects also have not been caught.
