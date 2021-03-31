A strong line of storms will move through late this afternoon and early this evening bringing the threat of gusty winds. Strong to severe thunderstorms will quickly exit the area early tonight, followed by a brisk northerly wind. Winds will gust to near 35 mph out of the north tonight. Over night lows will fall into the low 40’s with wind chills in the low 30’s by daybreak Thursday. The coldest night will be Thursday night with a light frost freeze event possible inland. Temps rebound by Saturday and Easter Sunday.
top story weather alert
Strong Storms, Then Much Colder !
- Jason Smith
Locations
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
