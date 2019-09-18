Blount High School was placed on lock down today after Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) said a student was found with a BB gun.
Prichard Police was on scene investigating the matter.
MCPSS spokesperson Rena Phillips said the student did not make any threats to others with the gun.
The lock down was lifted some time before school was let out.
