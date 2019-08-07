It's the first day of school for Saraland city schools and Principal Stan Stokely could feel the excitement as he waited to open the doors this morning.
Fourth grader Braleigh Glasscock says, "I had a good summer and I'm happy to be back at school with my friends."
"I'm looking forward to math class!" second grader Aiden Franklin said with a smile. "I'm good at math."
Principal Stokely says this year's goal is to not only provide students with a high quality of education, but assured security. With cooperation from city and school officials, each school in the system is equipped with a uniformed officer at all times.
"I think it just helps our parents and employees to feel safe and secure while they're on campus," Stokely said. "Obviously we haven't needed them for any reason but it's just nice to know they're on campus if we do need them."
Also on campus this year: a new theme.
"We're working on something called above the line and below the line," Stokely said. "To have a great attitude and work hard would be above the line, so we just want to live about the line and love our kids well everyday."
The kids even echoed that, with some of their own advice to other students.
"We need to learn and be happy," fourth grader Arianna Franklin said.
"We need to listen to your teachers and be nice to other people," Glasscock said.
