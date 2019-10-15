Students first day at new Bay Minette Elementary

An exciting morning in Bay Minette, as students filled the hallways of the brand new Bay Minette Elementary School for the first time.
Students, teachers, parents, and community leaders say its been a long time coming, and they’re happy to be on the receiving end of Baldwin County Public Schools’ first stand-alone building to open in the last decade.
The new school is right behind the old one, and has a first of its kind tornado shelter, media center, 49 classrooms, three new parking areas, chorus, band room and more.
FOX10 was there Tuesday morning as parents and students walked through the doors for the very first time.
“This is awesome. I am so happy to be here, “said Lydia Motes, a 3rd grader.
“I’m kind of excited for the kids, I hope they enjoy it, learn to take care of it like they should, pick up after themselves, pick the trash up, all that kind of good stuff, and look out for everyone else, “said Larry Wilson, a volunteer and school grandparent.
This is a big moment in Bay Minette Elementary’s history, after originally starting as a one room school house.
Baldwin County Schools will hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the school on Friday.
