Students kick off new year with a new playground at Daphne East Elementary

It’s the first day back this year for students in Baldwin County.
While some are sad Christmas Break is over, many kids at Daphne East Elementary were looking forward to returning to their classrooms Tuesday morning.
The school recently unveiled its brand new playground.
The new playground was added to help keep up with growing enrollment in the school, and also features some cool additions, like a handicap friendly end.
“It attracts and excites kids from kindergarten to 6th grade. Even our 6th graders, when they walk through the door, are going ‘coach, are we going to get to go on?’ Of course we try to make sure that happens," said Carol Veldes, P.E. Coach at Daphne East Elementary.
While Daphne East still has their old playground as well, Veldes tells us most kids have been spending as much time as they can on the new playsets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.