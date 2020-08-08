MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A new chapter amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the University of South Alabama has begun, starting with move-in week.
With the help of friends and parents, students moving into the dorms on Saturday were feeling all sorts of emotions.
“It’s definitely been very stressful and hectic,” said Jaylin Bass.
“It is scary a little, just being on your own for the first time, but they kind of made us feel safe and we’re ok with it like we feel like we’re home,” said Mia Cotton.
Parents like Lorenzo Harris say there was a little hesitation choosing to send his son to live in the dorms, but in the end he says he is confident in the precautions USA is taking, ”I mean for the most part I don't see it no different than doing regular public activities… going to Walmart shopping... anything else so,” said Harris.
COVID-19 has has a huge impact on how move-in week is done this year.
Each student is only allowed two people to help them move in.
Before heading to the residence halls students must complete a health screening 48 hours before move in and on the day of, students and visitors must pass another health screening.
To implement social distancing, move-in opportunities are staggered and by appointment only.
Masks must also be worn while on campus.
Students say they really appreciate how organized South has made the move-in process considering how overwhelming it is for them.
“I've definitely felt that they've taken the right steps to make this a safe environment.. just be safe and be careful and go jags!” said Kira Campbell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.