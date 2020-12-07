BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting operation “Stuff the Bearcat” next week and they are asking for the public's assistance.
Officials say Christmas is fast approaching, and it has come to their attention that there are some children that still need gifts.
"We would like to join forces with you, but instead of requesting that you stuff stockings we are asking that you “Stuff the Bearcat”. This gift drive will assist foster and other disadvantaged children in our community.
Our SWAT team will have our armored rescue vehicle (Bearcat) stationed at various locations throughout Baldwin County on December 11th and 12th. Check the times and locations below. We want to “Stuff the Bearcat” full of gifts that we can deliver to local children for Christmas.
Please bring any purchased gifts to one of the locations to donate or purchase a gift while you shop.
When and Where:
Friday December 11, 2020
- Bay Minette Wal Mart 9:00a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
- Foley Wal Mart 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Saturday December 12, 2020
- Fairhope Wal Mart 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Items needed:
Children range in age from infant up to 18 years old and we need gifts for both boys and girls.
See the list of requested gifts below and their corresponding age.
Infant- sensitive skin wipes, girls’ clothing size 0-3 months, 0-3-month girl socks
Twins
- (female): size 4t zippered jacket with hood for girl, Duplo blocks (girl), see and say (girl)
- (male): size 4t zippered jacket with hood for boy, Duplo blocks (boy), see and say (boy)
2- Play cooking set, Clothes size 2 T, Training Pants size 2T
3- Float and Find Alphabets, Pop Bead Set, Small Basketball hoop
6- Anything Sonic, Scooter, Transformer or Hot Wheels Cars
7- Dinosaur Toys, Marvel Superhero Toys, Hover Board
7- Nike or Adidas shoes size 13, Princess or mermaid puzzle, Art supplies
8- Pokémon stuffed animals, Drone, Amazon Gift Card
9- Razor A3 Scooter, Nintendo Switch, Marvel Ultimate Alliance
10-Football, Legos, I-pad
10- Lighted Make Up Mirror, Fitbit, Gift Cards for Clothing
11- Remote Controlled car, Scooter, Tablet
11- Smart TV, Diary, Journal and pens, Gift Card
12- Cra-Z- Loom rubber band Set, Hover Board, LOL Dolls, Wal Mart Gift Card
12- Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Cards, WWE Toys
13- Basketball Goal and basketball, Sewing kit, Crocheting Kit and Yarn
14- Laptop or Tablet, Wireless Earbuds, Camera
14- Visa Gift Card, Amazon Gift Card, Star Wars Legos
15-Play Station Network or Store Gift Card, black digital watch, Nerf Gun Set
15- Blue Fuzzy Slides, Chicago Bulls shirt, Ripped Jeans
15- Rue 21 Gift Card, Visa Gift Card, TJ Maxx Gift Card
15- Jewelry, Gift Card, Purse
18- Nike Jacket and shirts (Size Large), Nike Shorts (Size Medium)
18- Make up, Jewelry, Gift Cards
