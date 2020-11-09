MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Subtropical Storm Theta has formed in the open Atlantic. It is the record-breaking 29th-named storm of the 2020 hurricane season.
Subtropical Storm Theta forms in the Atlantic, the 29th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Election results 2020: Joe Biden elected president
- Tracking T.S. Eta
- MPD: Woman dies in traffic crash; man facing manslaughter charge
- MPD identifies a possible murder victim and is opening an investigation
- Crossroads resident describes face-to-face encounter with escaped prisoner
- Baby's photo inside Walmart goes viral
- Man charged with manslaughter in deadly Mobile wreck also accused of firing gun, claims he was being chased before crash
- Police: Combative woman dressed in T-shirt, underwear, prompted authorities to divert plane to land in Mobile
- Flomaton police captain has resigned following controversial election-related Facebook comment
- Mobile man arrested by Auburn Police for rape charges
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.