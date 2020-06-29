Fireworks generic
Erika Eros/EyeEm via Getty Images

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The Town of Summerdale announced its 4th of July celebration.

The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, July 4th at 9 p.m. at Pioneer Park in downtown Summerdale.

