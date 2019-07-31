SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police said a man wanted for burglary in Summerdale was arrested Tuesday in Butler County.
Investigators said Justin Edward Speer was spotted on a porch of a home in Greenville. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that Speer matched the description of a man who committed vehicle burglaries and stole a pickup truck in Summerdale.
Greenville Police said they searched Speer and found a .22 handgun reported stolen from a vehicle in Summerdale. Speer was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.
In Baldwin County, investigators have charged Speer with theft of property. He's also wanted in West Virginia for violating his probation there.
