BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, has claimed the life of a Summerdale man.
Uriel Olsvado Rodriguez Garcia, 25, was killed when the 1999 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
Garcia was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The crash occurred on Baldwin County 12 approximately 1.5 miles west of Foley. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
