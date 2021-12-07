SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Summerdale Police department is seeking assistance in locating Stanley Richard Koenig.

Koenig is a 16-year-old boy who ran away from his residence in Summerdale on Dec. 2, police said.

He is 6-foot-1, weighs 175 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information as to the whereabout of Koenig, contact the Summerdale Police Department at 251-989-7777 or Central Dispatch at 251-947-4911.