Officers with the Summerdale Police Department responded to a shots fired call tonight in the 20,000 block of County Rd 32.
Officials say, it appears that a person was attacked by a group of people, and discharged a handgun in self-defense.
They say a vehicle was struck, and it appears that no one was injured in the altercation. They suspects fled the scene.
This case is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Summerdale Police.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.