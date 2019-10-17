Summerdale Police say at approximately 6:15 p.m. Thursday, October 17, officers encountered Gerald Matthew Foster while on scene at an ongoing investigation.
They say Foster was found to have warrants from Santa Rosa County for possession of a controlled substance.
According to authorities, when officers attempted to get a positive identification, Foster fled the area on foot.
Officers coordinated with Baldwin County, Foley, Elberta, Silverhill, Robertsdale and ALEA to search for the subject. Foster has not been located at this time.
Summerdale residents, and all residents, are asked to keep an eye out for this subject.
Officials say he was wearing a blue shirt with khaki pants. If seen, please call dispatch at 251-947-4010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.