ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida is investigating the Sunday night shooting death of a 24-year-old man.
The ESCO says deputies responded to the 8000 block of North Ninth Avenue after receiving the report of a shooting. Once on scene, they found the body of Andrew Howard IV on the back porch of an apartment.
Investigators say he was dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Howard was in a physical confrontation with an unknown person when gunshots were heard, the ECSO says.
If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.