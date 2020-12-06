MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a 26-year-old man was gunned down Sunday afternoon on Phillips Street.
Officers arrived on the scene around 2:11 p.m. and found Antonio Rowe suffering from several gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead when they arrived.
Phillips Street is off of Sage Avenue between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road.
Police said no one is in custody following the homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.