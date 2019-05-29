GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Gulf Shores is partnering with Blue Cross Blue Shield for a new initiative.
The two are working together to help protect you from the sun's harmful UV rays. Beginning in early summer, ten sunscreen dispensers will be installed at public beach accesses as part of phase one of the project.
Phase two will include installing dispensers at interior parks and city sports complexes.
The city said its primary concern is to find a way to protect both residents and visitors from skin cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.