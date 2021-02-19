MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A glorious glow resurging along the Gulf Coast.

“It’s really been cold so I’m glad to see the sun out today.”

Three letters-- MIA-- no sign of the sun for nearly a week as wicked weather slammed South Alabama and beyond.

Plunging temperatures plaguing the Port City, dropping to digits not seen in years.

“It was cold and wet… didn’t like it at all.”

Rain and the bitter cold making for a dangerous mix, road crews using sand and other treatments to keep black ice at bay.

A dusting of snow, a rare sight in areas like Clarke and Washington county, cdown much harder further north as snow blanketed Birmingham on Tuesday.

A severe weather threat rounded out mother nature’s rollercoaster week, keeping the FOX10 News Stormtracker crews busy.

The dreary week fading away, the sun finally coming out on Friday, hopefully here to stay for a while.