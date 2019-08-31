MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) Mobile County Public School Superintendent Threadgill has released a statement on the shooting that occurred Friday night at Ladd Peebles Stadium.
In his statement Threadgill wanted to assure parents that student safety was top priority. The Superintendent praised police and fire officials for their swift response to the situation Friday night. Threadgill also asked for the community for their thoughts and prayers for the victims of this shooting.
Mobile city officials will hold a press conference at noon on Saturday to answer questions about Friday night's shooting.
