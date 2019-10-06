PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A truck loaded with supplies for survivors of Hurricane Dorian left the Gulf Coast this weekend.
The donations will soon be flown to the Bahamas, where Dornian devastated the island, killing more than 50 people with hundreds still reported missing.
Over the past week, the City of Prichard held a "Help the Bahamas" relief drive collecting water, cleaning supplies, and even shoes.
Helen Wright said, "We want to help the people in the Bahamas. There is a lot of things going on this world and we want to make sure we are a part of whatever is happening. So our part in this situation is to send some things to people who would like to do the same in this situation."
Prichard teamed up with Atlanta pastor Jamal Bryant to organize the drive. The supplies left Prichard and arrived in Georgia early Sunday morning. Bryant's team will continue gathering donations in Atlanta before sending the supplies to the Bahamas.
