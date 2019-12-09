There has been an outpouring of community support since the mass shooting at NAS Pensacola Friday, December 6, 2019. That support has taken on many forms. For some, a simple prayer or thank you to a deputy on the street felt like the right thing to do. Others have shown their support in different ways.
The owners of 850 Screen Printing in downtown Pensacola know one of the injured deputies and want to help. A local artist gave them permission to print his design, which pays respect to NAS Pensacola and what it means to the community on long-sleeve T-shirts. Two hundred and twenty people had already ordered the 30-dollar shirts in the first three days.
“We weren’t really sure what to do or what we could do to help, which everyone wanted to do and us having the means of the screen-printing shop, we decided we could help, we could support, we could build something…make some shirts, print some shirts and sell some shirts, then donate everything we could to the families,” explained Clayton White with 850 Screen Printing.
For hundreds, giving blood was a way they could support those in need. OneBlood collected 275 units of blood between its two Escambia County locations on Friday alone.
Bradley Deal paints murals on Pensacola’s Graffiti Bridge almost weekly. When he heard of the tragedy, He expressed his feelings through his art, also incorporating the NAS logo and the hashtag, “#prayforpensacola.” By Monday it had been painted over, but Deal said in the three days it was up, it likely touched many people.
“I think for me, it’s not necessarily what we got out of it. It’s what we could show the rest of the country. It’s…Pensacola, we’re all about solidarity. We’re all about family,” said Deal. “This is a community, so what happened on the base happened to our family and we all stand together. That’s what ultimately I want to portray with this mural.”
The outpouring of support didn’t go unnoticed by the Sheriff’s Office.
“It means a lot that the community that we choose to live in…the community and the neighbors that we live nearby and the schools that we send our children to, that that community can come together and that community can say, hey, we recognize what you’ve done and not only do we recognize it but we appreciate what you do,” said Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Chip Simmons.
Both wounded deputies are home, recovering from their injuries. Not lost in the show of support are the other wounded, including a Military Police Officer and five others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.