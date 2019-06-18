Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore will jump into the race for a U.S. Senate seat currently held by a Democrat who defeated him in a special election, according to a longtime supporter.
A statement from Moore’s wife, Kayla Moore, indicates that the former judge plans an “official announcement regarding the Senate race” on Thursday in Montgomery.
“Judge has spoken with most all of you on the phone over the past few weeks and is appreciative of your warm support,” she wrote.
Kayla Moore could not immediately be reached for comment, but longtime Moore confidant Dean Young confirmed in an interview with FOX10 News that Moore is running.
“I almost think Judge Moore feels he needs to do this,” said Young, a Baldwin County activist who long has supported Moore and who has sought political office in his own right in the past.
Moore is set to join a Republican field that continues to expand. Secretary of State John Merrill last week filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and plans a formal announcement next week.
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), who represents southwest Alabama in Congress, has been running for months. The race also includes former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and state Rep. Arnold Mooney, who represents Shelby County.
Jess Brown, a political scientist who taught at Athens State University in north Alabama, told FOX10 News that a “crowded field of viable candidates” benefits Moore. He noted that many Alabamians stuck with the GOP candidate during the 2017 special election even after The Washington Post printed allegations that Moore had acted inappropriately with teenage girls when he was a young prosecutor in Etowah County.
“Roy Moore still has a loyal following in the Republican Party,” he said. “Let’s remember, despite all the scandals, despite all the allegations, he almost was elected United States senator.”
Indeed, Democrat Doug Jones defeated Moore in 2017 by fewer than 21,000 votes statewide.
But now Jones is an incumbent, although one considered, perhaps, the nation’s most vulnerable Democratic senator up for re-election next year.
There has been little public polling in the race so far, but a Mason-Dixon survey conducted in April put Moore at the top of a field of potential candidates – although, Tuberville was not included.
Young said it is consistent with other polls he has seen.
“They’ve got him up there,” he said.
The Mason-Dixon poll found 27 percent of Republicans would vote for Moore if he ran again, topping second-place finisher Mo Brooks by 9 percentage points. Brooks, who represents north Alabama in the House of Representatives, since has passed on entering the race.
The poll also contained warning signs for Moore, though. Among Republicans, 29 percent had an unfavorable view of him. That, by far, was the highest in the field.
Moore has courted controversy throughout his career, twice losing his job as chief justice following allegations of misconduct in office – once for refusing a federal court order to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the Alabama Judicial Building and once for instructing Alabama probate judges to comply with state law banning same-sex marriage even in the face of a federal ruling striking down the statute.
Young argued that many voters will rally around Moore in light of a plot exposed after the special election to influence the outcome through a deceptive social media campaign modeled after Russia’s 2016 election interference.
LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman acknowledged spending $100,000 to support an effort to sway voters though the creation of a Facebook page designed to look like the handiwork of conservative Alabamians and thousands of automated Twitter accounts. The effort aimed to push Republican voters to cast write-in votes in the Moore-Jones election.
Although he acknowledged spending the money, Hoffman last year insisted he did not know how it would be used.
Said Young: “I know the people of Alabama realize they were misled.”
He added that, “They spent vast amounts of money misleading Alabama. And people don’t like that. … I think there’s gonna be some people who are going to take a second look at Judge Moore.”
Brown, the political scientist, said he believes President Donald Trump could tip the scales by endorsing one of the candidates – but only if it is a full-throated, all-in backing and not the half-hearted nod he offered former Sen. Luther Strange in the special election primary.
Absent that, Brown said, Alabama Republicans might select Moore even if another choice may be a safer bit to win back the seat.
“That assumes a certain amount of strategic voting,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.