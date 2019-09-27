FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) – Jack Edwards, whose 1964 election to Congress helped usher in a new era of Republican competitiveness in the South, died Friday from complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 91.
From the end of Reconstruction until the mid-1960s, it was a rarity to find a Republican in elective office across the region. In fact, the last Alabama Republican to serve in the House of Representatives before the 1964 election was Edwards’ great-great-grandfather, William Aldrich, who served two different stints between 1896 and 1901.
While the rest of the country went big for President Lyndon Johnson in 1964, the wave crashed in the other direction in Alabama. Edwards was one of five GOP candidates to win House races in the state that year. Edwards served for 20 years before stepping down in 1985, and a Democrat hasn’t represented southwest Alabama in the House since.
Sam Fisher, a retired political science professor from the University of South Alabama, said that 1964 election was the first break in what had been known as the “Solid South” opposition to the party of Abraham Lincoln.
“The notion of voting Democrat had nothing to do with being liberal or conservative,” he said.
The former congressman’s son-in-law, Richard Weavil, said his Edwards was a service-minded man with a desire to forge bipartisan alliances.
“You know, the entire 20 years Jack was in Congress, he was always in the minority, and he got so much done because he was so well-respected by not only Republicans but also Democrats,” he said.
Edwards’ achievements included getting federal funds to rebuild the bridge to Dauphin Island after Hurricane Fredric knocked it out and persuading the Navy to donate land in Gulf Shores for an airport that now bears his name.
Weavil said his father-in-law also worked hard to make sure Mobile and Baldwin County had a second link. He said it was Edwards who made certain that the new Bayway had an interchange connecting to the Causeway, a point he pressed to address concerns that the highway would kill the U.S.S. Alabama battleship attraction.
Weavil recalled that then-President Richard Nixon froze federal highway projects, leaving the Bayway and Wallace Tunnel half finished. Weavil said his father-in-law picked up the phone and called Alabamian Winton “Red” Blount, who was the postmaster general at the time.
Phone call with Nixon
By chance, Weavil said, Blount was with Nixon. Edwards got him on the phone to lobby for the Bayway.
“So, he has a conversation with the president, and basically, because of that, they started construction in less than a week, or started re-construction, in less than a week,” he said.
Fisher said Edwards spent a great deal of time working on those kinds of bread-and-butter projects.
“Like all good congressmen at the time, he worked at bring things to the district,” he said.
During his two decades in Congress, Edwards served under five presidents. He had a particular interest and expertise in defense issues, helping President Ronald Reagan secure funds for his military build-up that preceded the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War.
Weavil recounted an anecdote about Edwards’ 90th birthday party last year, when a retired five-star Marine Corps general asked to say a few words. He said the guests paid rapt attention while the general spoke of the credit Reagan often gets for breaking the Soviets financially with an arms race that the communist country could not afford.
“Well, who do you think got all of the money for Reagan?” Weavil said, quoting the general. “Jack Edwards.”
Fisher noted that defense expertise also meant jobs for Alabama.
“That was something that was very important to the state,” he said.
Tributes to Edwards poured in from across the state and beyond on Friday. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ordered flags at the statehouse flown at half-staff. U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) tweeted that Edwards’ “legacy will live on through his works for years to come.”
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) noted in a video message that he was sitting in a chair that Edwards acquired for the congressional office that Byrne now occupies. He praised the late congressman’s contributions during and after this tenure in the House.
“Jack Edwards was a leader through his whole life,” he said. “And we all should learn a lot from his example, of being a person of extraordinary integrity, a commitment to the people that he was called to serve, and someone who always treated people with the utmost respect.”
Post-Congress career
After leaving Congress, Edwards enjoyed a long career in the private sector as a lawyer and community leader. He served on the board of trustees at the University of South Alabama, the Washington Airport Authority and corporate boards of Northrup-Grumman, QMS Inc. and Southern Co.
He also was named Mobilian of the Year in 1987 and co-chaired a commission that recommended base closures. He was involved with the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, the Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo and the America’s Junior Miss Pageant.
For all of the congressman’s professional accomplishments, though, Weavil said he will most remember Edwards the man.
“Jack was an incredible man. He was certainly the patriarch of this family,” he said. “He was a mentor to me. … My joke was his advice was just underneath God’s, and I really mean that.”
Weavil said people who worked for Edwards over the years adored him; he said that the congressman made time for people. He recalled when he called Edwards to ask permission to marry his daughter.
A congressional aide patched Weavil through and they had a phone conversation about the engagement. Little did Weavil know that Edwards at the time was in a secure part of the Capitol meeting with the CIA director.
After leaving Congress, Edwards interviewed to join a law firm. As Weavil tells it, his father-in-law was in hiring partner’s office when the door opened.
“The secretary sticks her head in and said, ‘I hate to interrupt y’all, but Mr. Edwards, the president of the United States is on the line for you,’” he said. “So, he goes and takes the call and comes back in and Jack goes, ‘OK, where were we?’ And guy went, ‘Your salary just went up from where it was 15 minutes ago.’”
Weavil said as a consensus-builder, Edwards was disappointed by the bare-knuckle tone of today’s politics.
“He just (thought) that … the best policies were never on the fringe of thought – that it was more in the center,” he said.
