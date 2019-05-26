GULF SHORES, Ala (WALA) -- This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and many are spending time at the beach to get some sun and have some fun.
“It's the start of summertime, you got to get your tan on,” said Ryan Richardson. “You got to have a good time.”
Gulf Shores the place to be on this scorcher of a Sunday. Some traveled hours just for a little beach time.
“We don't have a beach where we are and we love the ocean,” said Lydia Vaughn. “We love the beach and we love the sunshine, so it was worth it.”
“It's hot, but I’m enjoying it,” said Sierra Young. “Burning a few calories so everything is pretty good.”
While people enjoy the surf and the sun, lifeguards are watching.
This weekend they have been busy responding to multiple swimmer in distress calls and some heat related emergencies. Rip currents also are a concern.
“A lot of people are here for the holiday, they are drinking alcohol, not drinking a lot of water so that does increase the likelihood of dehydration and heat related emergencies,” said Melvin Shepard, Gulf Shores Beach Rescue Battalion Chief.
Kids and adults diving head first into summer, a memorable Memorial Day weekend in Gulf Shores.
“We can endure the heat as long as long as we have the ocean, the ocean cools us down,” said Jordan Arnold.
