MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said there is a surge in the number of people looking to get a gun.
From March 9 to March 20, there were 913 new applicants for a pistol permit. That is a 50% increase from this time last year.
Between March 17 and March 20 alone, there were more than 150 new online applications.
The influx has pushed the sheriff’s office to prioritize processing renewals and walk-in applications before processing new online applications.
Baldwin County hasn’t seen the increase quite like Mobile. We’re told the sheriff’s office has gotten many calls asking about pistol permits, but since their offices are closed, not as many people have followed through in doing a mail-in application.
