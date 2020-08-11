Gulf Shores Police have identified a suspect they said stole several political campaign signs over the last week. Surveillance video from a local business caught him in the act and police said he’s expected to turn himself in but don’t think it was politically motivated.
Video from Saturday, August 8, 2020 shows the suspect pull into the parking lot at Janino’s Pizza Restaurant in a tan Jeep Gladiator. He gets out, walks to the street and pulls two signs out of the ground before driving away. Less than an hour after police released the video Monday, they got a call from an employee at Janino’s saying the suspect had struck again.
“So, they got a report about two o’clock yesterday that he had just taken two more signs, so they just basically flooded West Beach, like we’ve got to find this car and the sergeant on duty found the vehicle. Detectives responded down there and just confronted the guy,” explained Sgt. Jason Woodruff with Gulf Shores Police.
After questioning, police said they have reason to believe they found the thief. The victim, Angie Swiger also shared the video to her Facebook page, saying she’s been targeted multiple times with close to 60 signs removed from various locations since her campaign for Gulf Shores City Council began. She thinks it’s a deliberate attack on her campaign, but at least in this case, police said it’s not.
“I would say that he was disgruntled over some past dealings,” Woodruff said. “Nothing really…nothing at all to do with politics.”
Fox 10 News reached out to Ms. Swiger’s office for reaction Tuesday, August 11, 2020 but have not heard back from her yet. Police said that while only a misdemeanor, removing or defacing campaign signs is a crime.
