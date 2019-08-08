A man accused of firing shots at Mobile police officers on Thursday was a person of interest in a Christmas night shooting at the Wynnsong Mobile Theater in December of 2015, according to police.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste identified the shooter as 21-year-old Johnny Vail. Vail was wounded during the gun exchange with officers at RV Taylor Plaza on Thursday, August 8.
According to Battiste, Vail is no stranger to the law.
Vail was a person of interest in the movie theater shooting where four people were injured. A 14-year-old male and a 14-year-old female were both shot in the leg while an 18-year-old was hit in the abdomen, leg and hip and a 17-year-old was hit in the abdomen.
Vail was 17 at the time of the shooting.
According to the jail log,he was arrested in May of 2017 for carrying a pistol without a permit and again in June of that same year for carrying a pistol without a permit, discharging a gun into a building/vehicle, harassment or harassing communications, obstructing justice by providing a false identity and a probation violation.
Another suspect in Thursday's shooting, a 20-year-old male, suffered a single gunshot wound in the exchange shortly after 5:30 p.m. August 8. Mobile Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse said the suspect was treated for a life-threatening injury and transported to a local trauma center.
