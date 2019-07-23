UPDATE: Mobile County Metro Jail records show that Reginald Pryor has turned himself in. He was booked at Metro Jail shortly after 8 p.m. Monday and is being held on charges of second-degree assault and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, jail records show.
---
ORIGINAL STORY:
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said they are on the search for an armed and dangerous man.
According to investigators, 19-year-old Reginald Pryor fired several shots at a woman while she was driving on Mack Street. Police said the woman was struck at least once and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Pryor is wanted on charges of assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. If you know where he's hiding you're asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
