CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A naval air station in Texas was locked down Wednesday after an armed person who was later taken into custody was reported on base, officials said.
Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi was locked down Wednesday morning and those on base were told to shelter in place, but that order was lifted later in the morning. Spokeswoman Francoise “Fifi” Kieschnick told the Corpus Christi Caller Times that an armed suspect was reported to be near building 8 on the base.
The base said a suspect was taken into custody. Base gates were reopened, but people were asked to stay away from building 8.
The lockdown came after shootings last week at a naval air station in Florida and at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
The U.S. Navy tweeted the following message: "The base lockdown at NAS Corpus Christi has been lifted. Base security has an individual in custody. No shots were fired. No injuries have been reported. At this time there is no indication today’s incident is connected to Friday’s shooting at NAS Pensacola."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.