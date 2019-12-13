Bay Minette Police say officers responded to the Circle K Gas Station located at 303 Highway 31 South for the report of a stolen car. The victim reported their vehicle, a 2009 Grey Ford Fusion, had been stolen while they were inside the store purchasing items.
Authorities say while officers were on scene at the Circle K, they received reports that the stolen vehicle had been involved in a crash in the Stapleton area, near Highway 59 and Vinson Lane.
They say units responded to the scene and witnesses told officers that two white males fled from the vehicle after the crash on foot. Through surveillance footage obtained at the Circle K, officers were able to identify the two suspects as Henry Martin Honeycutt of Empire and James Fred Hillburn of Pinson.
Bay Minette Police, along with Baldwin County Sheriff deputies and Loxley police searched in the area of the crash site for the two suspects.
While attempting to locate the two suspects officers discovered a concrete truck in the ditch at the business of American Concrete. It is believed that the two suspects attempted to steal the concrete truck after crashing the stolen vehicle from the Circle K in Bay Minette.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the attempted vehicle theft and damage done at American Concrete.
Officials say Honeycutt was located at the Shell Gas Station on Highway 59 in Stapleton just a short distance from the crash site and arrested. He was transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center for the charge of theft of a motor vehicle. He is currently in jail with no bond.
Warrants for the arrest of James Fred Hillburn are active for theft of a motor vehicle. Law enforcement officers are currently seeking information of his whereabouts. According to police, both Hillburn and Honeycutt have extensive criminal histories related to theft and drug possession.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of James Hillburn they are asked to call the Bay Minette Police Department at 251-580-2559 or email their information to tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us.
