A suspect arrested for illegally recording people with a hidden camera, in a local church bathroom, is now charged with child pornography.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators served a search warrant at David Patrick Nims home located on the 7400-block of Hidden Valley Road after arresting him for video voyeurism on June 7th.In that case the 37- year old was taken into custody after investigators identified Nims as the person who hid a camera in a bathroom at the Calvary Baptist Church on Pine Forest Road.

According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office the search of Nims’ home revealed other electronic devices which were seized. After downloading a laptop found in the home more than 100- files of child pornography was discovered. None of those child victims appear to have a local connection and were not videotaped by Nims himself. The files appear to have been downloaded off the internet.

Nims was charged with possession of child pornography.The charges Nims has been arrested for today (6/11/21) is not directly related to the charges he was arrested for earlier this week.ECSO Special Victims Unit Investigators are still working on this case, analyzing additional digital files. More charges could be added.