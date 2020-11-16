MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man accused of a gas station robbery that left a store clerk critically injured has been arrested, police said Monday.
Cpl. Ryan Blakely, a spokesman for the Mobile Police Department, said authorities were questioning Terrence Giddens.
“We had some units that located him,” he said.
Blakely said Giddens would be charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and first-degree leaving the scene of an accident.
Surveillance video captured the dramatic incident on Wednesday at the Speed Stop gas station on Government Street at Ellis Avenue.
Police allege that Giddens stole beer and then ran from the clerk. The employee tried to stop Giddens by jumping on to his car, according to authorities.
With the clerk handing out the car widow, Giddens drove until colliding with another car.
