MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery Friday at a gas station on Springhill Avenue.
Reginald Blevins, 34, is charged with first-degree robbery and with attempting to elude, according to the MPD.
The robbery happened at the CEFCO gas station at 2740 Springhill Avenue late Friday afternoon.
