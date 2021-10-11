OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A 16-year-old Fort Walton Beach area teen is in stable condition after being stabbed Sunday night on Skipper Avenue, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to 114 Skipper Ave. about 6:20 p.m. after learning the boy had suffered a life-threatening stab wound during an outside altercation. The OCSO says the boy's mother drove him directly to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No one was at the unit when deputies arrived, nut they found fresh blood in the front yard.

Witnesses told investigators the stabbing followed an argument over allegations the suspect, identified as 55-year-old David Oliver Jr., had stolen items from the teen's mom, the OCSO says.

Authorities say Oliver is believed to be driving a tan, 2003 Buick sedan.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the

OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at

850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips Mobile

application.