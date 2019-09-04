Daphne Police have arrested a Spanish Fort man they said shot himself and another.
Police said the shooting of two men at Park City was the result of a drug deal. The victim was found lying in the middle of Park Road by a pizza delivery person Thursday night, August 29, 2019. Police said the suspect also shot himself during the robbery.
Eighteen-year-old David Wayne Price, Jr. of Spanish Fort is being charged with robbery first degree and attempted murder. He was arrested six days after the incident. Price was led into Daphne PD with one hand cuffed to his belt and the other arm bandaged in a sling. Police said Price arranged to meet the victim at Park City to sell marijuana.
“The victim got in Price’s car and pretty much, as soon as he sat down…got seated in the car, that’s when the offender produced the pistol,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.
Police said Price opened fire, striking the victim five times before accidentally shooting himself in the arm. Investigators said the victim, a Loxley resident, was able to drive himself a short distance from the scene before getting out of his car and collapsing in the middle of the road. Surveillance video shows a man police said is Price being dropped off at the Thomas Hospital’s Malbis ER to seek treatment for his injury. Police have been searching for Price for the last two days.
“It took some investigation to get him identified,” Vannoy explained. “We also had to wait until the victim was able to identify him out of a lineup, so it’s taken some time to establish him as the offender.”
Police said a break in the case came after they released Price’s name and picture this Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019. They got a tip leading then to a family member’s residence in Washington County. When deputies arrived there, they learned a family member who had also heard Price was being sought, had already taken him to Saraland Police to turn him in. Price was later booked into Baldwin County Jail.
