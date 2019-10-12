A male suspect is in custody after a standoff with police inside a home in Chickasaw on Saturday, October 12.
He has been identified as 39-year-old Bruce Peek.
Peek faces a domestic violence third charge as well as discharging a firearm in the city limits and resisting arrest.
Police say shots were fired prior to the arrival of police. They say Peek fired a handgun, 'up into the door frame of the home and not towards an individual."
The public safety director said members of the Chickasaw SWAT unit took the man into custody at 4:40 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
