Mobile police say they've arrested the man accused of robbing a woman the morning of Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Police have arrested 31-year-old Negasi Ziyab.
Officers responded to Barrington Park Apartments located 422 Cottage Hill Rd. in reference to the report of a robbery to an individual.
The female victim told authorities she was approached by an unknown male subject armed with a gun. The subject demanded and took the victim's purse and fled the scene.
They say officers were able to get a description of the suspect and searched the area.
Officers while searching, spotted the suspect pull into the McDonald's located at Government Blvd. They say Ziyab then exited his vehicle and walked inside of the location and that's when officers converged and took Ziyab into custody.
