Suspect killed after Escambia County deputy shot in leg

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- An Escambia County deputy killed a man after the man shot the deputy in the leg, Sheriff Chip Simmons said.
It happened around 7 p.m. on West La Rue Street in Pensacola.
According to the sheriff, deputies were in the area looking for a homicide suspect when they started talking with a man unrelated to the homicide.
Simmons said the man reached into his waistband and started to fumble around.
"The deputy reached in to try and figure out what he was doing, and a scuffle ensued," the sheriff said.
During that scuffle, investigators said the man fired a gun and hit the deputy in the leg. The deputy returned fire and killed the man.
The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Sheriff Simmons did not identify the suspect, but said he is a white male in his 50s. The deputy's name has not been released.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will lead the investigation into the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.