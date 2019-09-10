According to Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste, SWAT has surrounded a home on Cheshire Drive and Hollybrook Drive.
Battiste told FOX10 News that a warrant was issued in a cold case murder and the suspect is believed to be in the surrounded home.
After a standoff, officers took the 63-year-old suspect, Alvin Ray Allen, into custody.
They say Allen was wanted in connection to the September 11, 1980 murder of Sandra Williams who was found dead miles away from her apartment on Azalea Road. Officials say she had been raped and stabbed. Williams was 19 at the time of her death.
They say the individual has barricaded himself the home along with his wife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.