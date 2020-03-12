MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - William Derek Touchstone, the man police say was high on drugs when he shot at random drivers for no apparent reasons in December of 2016 and January of 2017, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for assault 1st and assault 2nd.
At the time of the incident, investigators said one shooting happened in Semmes and the other in Mobile.
