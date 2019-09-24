Three weeks after the crime, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests in a big copper theft. Investigators said the copper came from phone and communications wire belonging to AT&T. AT&T recognized the theft on September 3, 2019 after receiving complaints that their service was out, north of Stockton.
“They sent their engineers up that way, their crews to try and figure out what happened and why there is an outage and boom! They find two hundred and fifty feet of their wire has been cup down over a bridge span,” explained Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
The communications wire valued at $4,500 had been cut along Highway 59 across Hall’s Creek. Deputies alerted local recycling companies to be on the lookout and Monday, September 23, 2019 it paid off.
William Harris, Dalton Harrison and Anna Scott were arrested after trying to sell a huge load of copper at Advanced Environmental Recycling in Bay Minette. The company refused to buy the wire and called the Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made nearby without incident. Investigators are hoping the arrests will help close other cases, too.
“They did admit that they were the ones that took it,” Cadenhead said. “We think that they are suspects in other copper thefts in that area and also into Escambia County so our investigators on the north end of the county are working with investigators in Escambia County to see if they can track back to any kind of thefts that they’ve had.”
All three suspects are in the Baldwin County Jail on $7,500 bond. Both William Harris and Dalton Harrison have a long arrest history in Baldwin County involving drug offenses and property crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.