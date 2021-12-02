ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WALA) -- A suspected drug deal led to a shooting that put one man in the hospital and another behind bars.
Christopher Ramon Freeman, 25, of Moss Point faces charges of aggravated assault, shooting into a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon by a felon. The Mississippi Department of Corrections has a hold on Freeman for unrelated charges, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.
Bay St. Louis police notified deputies of the Wednesday night shooting at a home on Prescott Drive in Escatawpa, Ezell said.
When deputies got to the home, they found several people inside a minivan parked in the driveway. A search of the van turned up a handgun and shell casings were found in the driveway.
Ezell said the shooting resulted from a suspected drug deal.
The victim, a resident of the Bay St. Louis area, was driven to the hospital by a friend, according to Ezell.
Freeman is being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond, pending an initial hearing.
