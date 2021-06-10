MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said the man responsible for a deadly shooting at South of Dauphin Apartments turned himself in to detectives on Thursday.

Deonte Hughes, 25, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge Thursday night.

Police said he's responsible for killing 21-year0old Laquintae Carroll. The victim was found dead in an apartment around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Family members said Carroll's 22nd birthday was this coming Saturday.