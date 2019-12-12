PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A man who frequents the Pensacola neighborhood where an Escambia County deputy was shot multiple times Wednesday, says he spoke to the suspect ten minutes before the gunfight and nothing seemed out of the ordinary.
Sheriff David Morgan says Daniel Hux 'ambushed' deputies in his carport after he called 911 Wednesday afternoon for a medical reason. Hux, who was shot twice in the gunfight, is charged with attempted murder.
“It was pretty ironic because I was talking [to Hux] ten minutes prior to that, right before we left he called me out to the road," the man who frequents the Ensley neighborhood, who didn't want to be identified, said. "He was coherent and everything, he was talking to me waving me bye and everything, I talked to him many a days, he got kids, nothing out of the ordinary you wouldn’t think, then boom.”
The deputy, who was shot four times before being rushed to a hospital, is expected to survive, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.
“Pretty surprising the cop got shot four times but was still able to shoot the guy two times, so that’s what really got me," the neighbor's friend on Limerick Lane said. "I’m glad the cop’s ok.”
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
