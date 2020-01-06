MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Early Monday morning a suspected burglar was caught hurling a brick through a Downtown Mobile business.
Surveillance video captured the thief and another person circling the building on St. Francis Street for up to an hour.
You can even see him carrying the brick behind his back.
A camera inside the Cannabama CBD store caught a hand reaching inside the broken window.
Police say 42-year-old Demetrius Hall is the person we see reaching his hand inside.
Cannabama store owner, Jennifer boozer, says a small scale sitting on her desk was all he could take.
“It’s what we use to weigh the flower buds. That’s it. That’s all they got.”
Hall was arrested soon after and charged with burglary.
Jail records show similar offenses on his 20 year rap sheet.
“The glass was really thick. The glass was probably that thick so he had… he might have been a quarterback at one point,” said Boozer.
The brick made it halfway across the store.
Boozer has been in the downtown location for nearly a year and has never had any problems until now.
Despite being a little shaken she says it won’t keep her from getting back to business.
“My store is safe. Downtown is safe. It’s an isolated incident and we’re fully open for business.”
The scale stolen was only about $12, but boozer says it’ll cost her around $1,000 to fix everything.
